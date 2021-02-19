Metro Manila mayors agree to IATF proposal to place NCR under MGCQ

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila mayors have agreed to the proposal of the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 to place the Philippine capital under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

After discussions, nine mayors voted to place Metro Manila under MGCQ starting March, comprising the majority vote, said Mike Salalima, chief of staff of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

But he said that all mayors have agreed in the end to implement the majority vote, even the mayors who voted against the MGCQ protocol.

Salalima, in an interview with NET25’s prime time news program, “Mata ng Agila” did not name the mayors who voted against MGCQ and wanted their areas to remain under GCQ protocols, saying the meetings were considered an executive session.

“Isa pong mahirap na hakbang ang pinagdaanan ng ating Metro Manila mayors patungkol po sa pag-uusap po nila kung tayo ay mananatili sa GCQ o mapupunta po sa MGCQ,” he said.

“Bagama’t may mga pagkakaiba po ng opinyon o naging boto ng ating mga alkalde ay masasabi pa rin pong nagkakaisa sila na i-adopt ang boto ng mayorya which is maging MGCQ po,‘ he observed.

However, the Metro Manila mayors wanted a gradual easing of restrictions, including the relaxing of the age range that will be allowed to go out.

For the mayors, they maintained that they are only allowing those aged between 15 to 65 to go out.

The mayors have not yet agreed to the suggestion of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to allow children as young as five years old to go out of their homes.

