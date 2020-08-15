Metro Manila, Cavite, other areas under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Caloocan, and Quezon City and in Tarlac(Mayantoc, SanJose), #Pampanga (Porac, AngelesCity), Cavite(Silang), #Laguna (Cabuyao, Santa Rosa, Biñan), #Quezon (Real, Gumaca, Unisan), Bulacan (Dona Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, San Jose del Monte), Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria), and Rizal.

PAGASA said these may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected, on the other hand, over Nueva Ecija, Bataan, and Batangas within the next two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.