Metro Manila, at least 67 other areas, including 46 provinces, under Alert Level 1 until June 30

180 component towns and cities also under Alert Level 1, while 37 areas under Alert Level 2

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila and at least 67 other areas, including 46 provinces and 21 highly urbanized cities (HUCs) and independent component cities (ICCs) have been placed under Alert Level 1 until June 30.

Aside from these, 180 component cities and municipalities were also placed under Alert Level 1, according to the latest approved recommendations of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

At least 37 areas were also placed under the more restrictive Alert Level 2, including Cebu province which recently had become comtroversial because of the controversial order by Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia making the wearing of face masks optional in open spaces.

Malacanang, in a release, said that the IATF approved the recommendations of the sub-Technical Working Group for Data Analytics placing the following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), independent component cities (ICCs), component cities, and municipalities effective 16 June 2022 until 30 June 2022.

-Provinces, highly urbanized cities under Alert Level 1-

The following provinces, HUCs, and ICCs shall be placed under Alert Level 1:

Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR): Caloocan City, City of Malabon, City of Navotas, City of Valenzuela, Pateros, City of Pasig, City of Marikina, Taguig City, Quezon City, City of Manila, City of Makati, City of Mandaluyong, City of San Juan, City of Muntinlupa, City of Parañaque, City of Las Piñas, and Pasay City

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, and Mountain Province (five areas consisting of four provinces and one city)

Region I: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan (five areas consisting of four provinces and one city)

Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino (six areas consisting of five provinces and one city)

Region III: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales (nine areas consisting of seven provinces and two cities)

Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, and Rizal (five areas consisting of four provinces and one city)

Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City, and Romblon (four areas consisting of three provinces and one city)

Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon (four areas consisting of three provinces and one city)

Region VI: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, and Iloilo City (six areas consisting of four provinces and two cities)

Region VII: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City (Opon), Mandaue City, and Siquijor (four areas consisting of three cities and one province)

Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, and Tacloban City (five areas consisting of three provinces and two cities)

Region IX: Zamboanga City (one city)

Region X: Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental (six areas consisting of four provinces and two cities)

Region XI: Davao City and Davao Oriental (two areas consisting of a city and one province)

Region XII: South Cotabato (one province)

CARAGA: Butuan City, Surigao del Sur, and Agusan del Norte (three areas consisting of two provinces and one city)

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindanao: Cotabato City (one city)

-Component cities and towns under Alert Level 1-

These 180 component cities and municipalities shall also be placed under Alert Level 1:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet – Buguias and Tublay;

Ifugao – Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital), and Lamut (five areas)

Region IV-A: Quezon – Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong, and Unisan (14 areas)

Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro – Calintaan, Looc, and Lubang; Palawan – Cagayancillo and Culion (five areas)

Region V: Camarines Norte – Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), and San Vicente; Camarines Sur – Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili (Capital), Presentacion (Parubcan,) San Fernando, and Tigaon; Masbate – Balud, City of Masbate (Capital), and Mandaon; Sorsogon – Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon (Capital), Gubat, Irosin, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz, and Santa Magdalena (27 areas)

Region VI: Antique – Anini-Y, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, and Tobias Fornier (Dao); Negros Occidental – Cadiz City, Candoni, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, and San Enrique (13 areas)

Region VII: Bohol – Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, and Tagbilaran City (Capital); Cebu – Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, and Tudela; Negros Oriental – Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), and Zamboanguita (28 areas)

Region VIII: Leyte – Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, and Villaba; Northern Samar – Allen, Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, and Victoria; Samar (Western Samar) – Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, and Zumarraga (22 areas)

Region IX: Zamboanga del Norte – Dapitan City, Dipolog City (Capital), Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Manukan, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, and Salug; Zamboanga del Sur – Kumalarang, Lambangan, Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo); Zamboanga Sibugay – Alicia, Buug, Diplahan, Ipil (Capital), Siay, and Tungawan (20 areas)

Region X: Lanao del Norte – Bacolod, Baroy, Kauswagan, Lala, Linamon, and Tubod (Capital) (six areas)

Region XI: Davao de Oro – Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), and New Bataan; Davao del Sur – Padada (four areas)

Region XII: Cotabato (North Cotabato) – Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), and President Roxas; South Cotabato – Banga, City of Koronadal (Capital), Polomolok, Santo Niño, and Tantangan; Sultan Kudarat – City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, and Lebak (12 areas)

CARAGA: Agusan del Norte – Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Magallanes, and Nasipit; Agusan del Sur – Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad (Capital,) San Francisco, Santa Josefa, and Sibagat; Dinagat Islands – Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, and Tubajon; Surigao del Norte – General Luna, Mainit, and Tagana-An (19 areas)

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Lanao del Sur – Bumbaran and Ditsaan-Ramain; Maguindanao – South Upi and Upi; (four areas)

Tawi-Tawi – Turtle Islands (one area)

-37 areas under Alert Level 2-

Meanwhile, the following provinces, HUCs, and ICCs shall be placed under Alert Level 2, without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification:

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) – Benguet and Ifugao

Region IV-A – Quezon;

Region IV-B – Occidental Mindoro and Palawan

Region V – Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate

Region VI – Antique and Negros Occidental

Region VII – Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental

Region VIII – Leyte, Northern Samar, and Samar (Western Samar)

Region IX – City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X – Lanao del Norte

Region XI – Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental

Region XII – Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat

CARAGA – Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao- Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

One of the requirements for an area to be placed under Alert Level 1 is that this should have reached a 70 percent of the targeted propulation should already be vaccinated.

The areas placed under Alert Level 2 are those considered under moderate risk classification with “moderate risk total bed utilization rate,” according to a Palace press briefing on Thursday, June 16.

