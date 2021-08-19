Metro Manila and Laguna placed under MECQ from Aug. 21 to 31; Bataan also under MECQ starting Aug 23

Religious gatherings to remain virtual in NCR, Bataan, Laguna

(Eagle News) — Starting Saturday, August 21 until the end of the month, Metro Manila and the province of Laguna will be placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday night, Aug. 19, that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved to place the National Capital Region (NCR) and Laguna under MECQ from August 21 until August 31, 2021.

“The IATF likewise approved to put the province of Bataan under MECQ beginning August 23, 2021 until August 31, 2021. These latest classifications are without prejudice to the strict implementation of granular lockdowns,” he said in a statement.

Religious gatherings shall also remain virtual in the NCR, Bataan and Laguna, Malacanang said.

Likewise, indoor and al-fresco dine-in services, and personal care services including beauty salons, beauty parlors, barbershops and nail spas shall not be allowed in the NCR, Laguna and Bataan.

Local government units in these areas are also “directed to improve their vaccination rates, Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate (PDITR) strategies, and observance and compliance to Minimum Public Health Standards.”

“These protocols shall be observed in the aforesaid areas under the inclusive dates they are under MECQ,” Roque added.

The Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila is set to end on Friday, Aug. 20.

(Eagle News Service)