MCU footbridge in Edsa Busway Monumento station closed from Oct. 2 to Nov. 2: DOTr

(Eagle News)–The MCU footbridge in the Edsa Busway Monumento station will be closed from October 2 to November 2.

The Department of Transportation said the temporary closure was to pave the way for Monumento station improvements.

It said these are part of the government’s plans to rehabilitate Edsa Busway to ensure better services.

General improvements in the pipeline include the installation of a surveillance system, the lengthening of widening of stations, and ensuring PWD-friendly infrastructure, according to the DOTr.

The DOTr said, to avoid any inconvenience, pedestrians may use the Edsa Boni Serrano footbridge instead.

“Lubos na humihingi ng paumanhin at pang-unawa ang DOTr at (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority) sa anumang abalang dulot nito,” the DOTr said.