Mayor Sara says she won’t run for nat’l post in 2022 after Pres. Duterte’s acceptance of VP nomination

(Eagle News) – Presidential daughter and Davao City mayor Sara Duterte said she is not running for any top national post in 2022.

This was after her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, accepted the nomination of the ruling party PDP-Laban to run as Vice-President next year.

“I am not running for a national position as we both agreed only one of us will run for a national position in 2022,” she said in a message sent to media on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Before this, Malacanang through presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing on Aug. 26, that only one Duterte will run for next year’s polls.

“You know, the President’s stand remains – delicadeza dictates that only Duterte will run. So, since only one Duterte will run and in his perception, Mayor Sara will not run, then he can run for vice president. But, alam ninyo, nothing is final ‘no until October,” Roque said then.

(Eagle News Service)