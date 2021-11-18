VP bet Sara Duterte now Lakas-CMD chair with Sen. Revilla as co-chair

(Eagle News) – Presidential daughter Davao City mayor Sara Duterte Carpio officially assumed the chairmanship of Lakas-CMD party on Thursday, Nov. 18, after an online meeting of the party.

Carpio’s election as Lakas-CMD chair came about after Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., who chairs the party offered his seat to Mayor Sara who is the party’s vice-presidential candidate. Revilla, however, remains as party co-chair as adopted by the party in the same meeting.

“I have full trust and confidence in Mayor Sara Duterte’s leadership, I believe that she will steer the Party towards victory in 2022,” Revilla said in a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

“In full support of Mayor Sara Duterte’s candidacy for Vice President, I am offering her my post as Chairman of Lakas-CMD,” he said.

Mayor Sara through a statement released by her spokesperson Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco said that she was “honored to accept the chairmanship of Lakas-CMD,”

Mayor Sara said she did not expect this turn of events

“Sa totoo lang, hindi ko kailanman inakala na darating ang araw na ito. Masaya po ako sa Davao City. Marami pa sana akong gustong gawin bilang mayor ng aming siyudad. Pero alam po natin ang nangyari,” she said.

Mayor Sara said she could not say no to the Filipino people.

“Hindi ko na po mahindian ang mga Pilipino. Hindi ko na po mahindian ang Pilipinas,” she said.

The Davao City mayor also acknowledged the crucial support given by the Lakas-CMD party to her run for a national post.

“Malaki at mahalaga ang ibinigay na suporta ng partido sa akin upang matugunan ko ang hamon ng ating mga kababayan na sumabak sa pambansang pulitika,” Mayor Sara said as she accepted the Lakas-CMD chairmanship.

House majority floor leader Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez said they were “delighted and honored that Mayor Sara accepted the chairmanship of Lakas-CMD.”

“We congratulate her for taking on this important role and we are confident that she will continue to inspire us more in working towards victory in the May 22 national elections,” said the lawmaker who also serves as party chair.

During the virtual meeting, Romualdez also moved to name Revilla as party co-chair, which was also adopted by the party.

The Davao City mayor first took her oath as Lakas-CMD member on Nov. 11, after she resigned as chair of her regional party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

The Lakas-CMD, however, has not yet named any presidential bet that it would be supporting.

The party is part of the PDP-Laban coalition.



(Eagle News Service)