“Maring” makes landfall in the vicinity of Fuga Island in Cagayan; forecast to exit today

(Eagle News) — Severe tropical storm “Maring” has made landfall in the vicinity of Fuga island, Cagayan, and is moving away from the Babuyan archipelago. as of late Monday night, 11 p.m., PAGASA said in its bulletin.

PAGASA estimated that the landfall happened between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. It said Maring would continue to to move westward over the Luzon Strait and the West Philippine Sea throughout the forecast period.

Maring is also forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Tuesday morning, Oct. 12.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, its center was estimated to be over the coastal waters of Aparri (Fuga Island), Cagayan (18.9°N, 121.2°E).

It has maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 145 km/h. It is moving westward at 15 km/h

-Areas under signal no. 2

PAGASA has placed these areas under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2:

Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon), Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur

These areas will experience damaging gale to storm-force winds within the next 24 hours.

-Areas under Signal no. 1-

Areas under signal no. 1 are the following:

The rest of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa), and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands.

PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are highly likely over Batanes, the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region until Tuesday evening.

“Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are highly likely over the rest of Cagayan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over the rest of Cagayan Valley and possible over Central Luzon,” it said.

–Southwest monsoon enhanced by “Maring,” to bring more rains-

Meanwhile, PAGASA said that In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm “MARING” will bring moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Oriental Mindoro.

(Eagle News Service)