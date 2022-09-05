Pres. Marcos Jr, Pres. Widodo sign deals strengthening defense, border security, trade, regional cooperation

PBBM’s first state visit in Indonesia marks 75 years of PHL-Indonesia diplomatic relations

(Eagle News) – Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Indonesian president Joko Widodo both agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations as well as work towards highlighting the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote peace in the region.

President Marcos Jr., is on his first state visit in Indonesia upon the invitation of President Widodo.

The Philippine leader was accompanied by First Lady Liza Marcos and son, Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, on his inaugural visit to its neighboring country.

The Philippines and Indonesia mark the 75th year of their diplomatic relations this year.

Widodo said “it was indeed an honor for Indonesia to receive the first overseas visit of President Marcos and delegation.”

“And we have just concluded our discussion on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors and regional cooperation in the framework of ASEAN,” he said in a joint statement during Marcos Jr’s state visit.

-Points of bilateral cooperation-

“On bilateral cooperation, I conveyed a few points. First, we encouraged a significant increase in our trade folio. Compared to last year, trade between Indonesia and Philippines increased by almost 50 percent. Indonesia, in particular, encouraged increase of export of food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, coconut, and seaweed products,” he said.

Widodo also invited the Philippine to “continue developing trade potentials as well as connectivity in border areas.”

“I proposed the revitalization of shipping routes – Ro-Ro shipping routes between Bitung and Davao and reopening of Manado-Davao flight route,” he said.

Secondly, he said, a number of Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) have also participated in development programs in the Philippines, thus intensifying cooperation in infrastructure and strategic industries.

“For instance, the procurement project of two-landing platform dock vessels by PT PAL and railway signaling project in Manila by PT LEN.I hope that the planned purchase of NC212i aircrafts from PT. Dirgantara can be realized,” he said.

He said he is also looking forward to more opportunities arising for Indonesian SOEs and private sector to support development in the Philippines.

Thirdly, the two leaders also agreed to strengthen border cooperation.

“We agreed to review two border security agreements so that it remains relevant for communities in border areas and the revised Border Crossing Agreement and Border Patrol Agreement,” Widodo said.

“We also commit to accelerate negotiations on the delimitation of continental shelf based on UNCLOS 1982.”

Fourth point of discussion was on the field of defense and security.

“We encouraged strengthening cooperation and safety and security of waters in border areas. I highly appreciate the signing of the Agreement on Cooperative Activities in the Field of Defense and Security,” he said.

Marcos Jr., and Widodo also “renewed the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement or TCA between Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia, which is very important to secure our waters from threats of hostage-taking and kidnapping.”

-Strengthening ASEAN regional cooperation-

“Fifth, on regional cooperation, we also discussed how to strengthen ASEAN and the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” Widodo said.

President Marcos Jr., said he appreciated the discussions with President Widodo.

“Our discussions have begun as a recognition of the long relationship that the Philippines and Indonesia have had. So long that in two years’ time we are celebrating the 75th year of our diplomatic relations. Although our relations go much further than that because we consider Indonesians not only a neighbor, not only a friend, but kin,” he said.

“And for that — and on that basis, we spoke about the difficulties that we as members of ASEAN face after the pandemic. And this is why trade is such an important part of what we spoke and what we have agreed upon in today’s discussions,” he explaimed.

Marcos Jr also thanked Indonesia for its assistance and involvement in the infrastructure programs of his predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

He also thanked Widodo for Indonesia’s “continuing commitment not only to go on and with these programs but to increase the volume and the closeness between our two countries.”

(Eagle News Service)