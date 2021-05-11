Marcos Jr. asks tribunal to reverse earlier ruling junking poll protest case vs Robredo

(Eagle News) — Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., has filed a motion for reconsideration seeking to reverse an earlier decision of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal that dismissed his poll protest against Vice-President Leni Robredo.

The decision of the Supreme Court sitting as the PET was handed down in February.

In his 96-page motion dated May 6, Marcos asked the tribunal to reconsider its ruling on Feb. 16, and proceed with his third cause of action which is to proceed with the counting of the ballots in the contested areas of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao and Basilan.

“The pre-shaded ballots in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, and Basilan do not reflect the true vote of the electorate and their genuine choice for the 2016 vice-presidential elections has been substituted. The proper legal remedy to address the electoral frauds committed in the protested clustered precincts of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, and Basilan is the annulment of the election results thereof,” his lawyers argued.

“It is most respectfully prayed that the honorable Tribunal set aside the decision dated 16 February 2021…conduct another preliminary conference for the third cause of action; and thereafter proceed with the presentation of evidence for the third cause of action,” Marcos said in his submitted motion.

The high court acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal unanimously dismissed Marcos’ electoral protest case in February.

But Marcos insisted then that what had been dismissed was only his second cause of action.

