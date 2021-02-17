Marcos camp says it won’t give up its electoral protest; mulling next move as it awaits copy of SC decision

(Eagle News) — The camp of former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said that they want to study the decision of the Supreme Court acting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal that had unanimously dismissed their electoral protest case on the vice-presidential race results.

Marcos’ camp lawyer, Atty. Vic Rodriguez, said that they wanted to “be prudent and practice utmost caution in making any statement or remark on the pronouncement made by the tribunal.”

“We’re just relying on what weve ben watching, hearing and reading from the media,” he said in an interview with NET25’s Balitalakayan.

-No copy of SC decision yet-

Rodriguez said that they have not yet received a copy of the SC decision whether online or its hard copy.

He claimed that their third cause of action which was the annulment of election results in Mindanao had not yet been tackled or touched by the tribunal.

“That is why we are very very prudent and cautious in making pronouncements,” he said.

“Until and unless we can get a full copy of the decision whether doon sa online uploading nila or whether doon sa aming kopya talaga, that’s the only time that we can make a definitive statement, .. and an intelligent assessment,.. an intelligent advise to Senator Bongbong Marcos on what to do next legally and or procedurally,” he explained.

Rodriguez said that they also wanted to know how the SC justices voted on the matter.

He said that what was discussed so far was their protest on three pilot provinces almost five years since the electoral protest case was filed.

“Mag-li-limang taon na sa election protest na ito, eh nasa 3 pilot provinces pa lamang ang napag-uusapan sa Korte Suprema. So kahit na siguro sabhin ng Korte Suprema, ituloy natin ang manual recount and judicial revision, mahirap siguro kaming mapaniwala na matatapos pa natin ang manual recount sa natitirang halos 20 probinsya pa sa loob ng isang taon at apat na buwang natitira sa termino ng bise preisdente na aming pinagtatalunan,” Rodriguez explained.

-Less impacful-

He said that the decision coming out at this time is “no longer as impactful” to them, compared to if it had come out two or three years earlier.

Rodriguez said that the Marcos camp will not give up on their fight until 2022.

“Dadalhin namin ang laban na ito all the way hanggang 2022 because kami ay naniniwala, we have made a very very good strong and credible case before the public na yung 2016 elections for the Vice-President ay punung-puno ng pandaraya at ninakaw ang vice-presidency kay Senator Bongbong Marcos,” he added.

Rodriguez said that former Senator Marcos would not give up on his fight.

“This is a constitutional issue,” he said.

