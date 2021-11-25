Presidential bet Isko Moreno, running mate Dr. Ong take PDEA drug test, show negative results

Drug test results show both bets negative for shabu, cocaine, ecstasy and marijuna

(Eagle News) – Aksyon Demokratiko presidential aspirant Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and his running mate Dr. Willie Ong tested negative in their drug tests taken Thursday morning, Nov. 25.

Both Domagoso and Ong had their drug tests at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Their drug test results were released before 10 a.m. The results showed that their urine taken for testing at that time was negative for metamphetamine or shabu, MDMA or ecstasy drug, cocaine and marijuana.

“Urine specimen collected from Francisco Moreno Domagoso does not contain Metamphetamine, MDMA, Cocaine and their metabolites, as well as THC metabolites,” the PDEA drug test results of the Manila mayor on Thursday read.

“This examination result was based on the condition of the urine specimen at the time of examination,” it said.

Domagoso’s drug test was completed at 9:34 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer took the voluntary drug test at the PDEA amid allegations from President Rodrigo Duterte that one of the presidential bets for the 2022 elections had been using cocaine.

Duterte said that this presidential candidate whom he did not name came from a wealthy family and use cocaine while inside planes or yachts.

After this allegation, two presidential aspirants took drug tests – former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and former police chief and now senator Panfilo Lacson.

Marcos Jr., took his drug test only for cocaine at the St. Lukes Medical Center in Taguig City, while Lacson had his at the PDEA office. Both showed the media their negative drug test results.

Their respective running mates, vice-presidential bets Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III also took drug tests and tested negative.

After this, another presidential aspirant, boxing champ and senator Manny Pacquiao also presented drug test results given by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) dated July 28 and Sept. 8 this year, which also showed negative test results.

(Eagle News Service)