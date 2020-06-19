Manila gov’t says 3057 students have so far transferred from private schools to public schools in city

(Eagle News)–Over 3000 students have transferred from private schools to public schools in Manila, the local government has reported.

According to Division of City Schools (DCS)-Manila Superintendent Dr. Maria Magdalena Lim, the 3,057 transferees figure was based on data as of June 18.

Lim said this was expected, with the loss of jobs of some parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manila government reported that 231,061 have enrolled in public schools in Manila since June 1.

This is more or less 85 percent of the 268972 students who enrolled last year, the Manila DCS said, noting it was hoping to overtake the number in the next few days.

DCS Information Officer Aaron Tolentino said 143,215 of those who registered are at the elementary level, while 77,939 are in junior high school.

Over 9000, or 9,907, have enrolled in senior high school.

The Department of Education has announced the opening of classes would be August 24.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said that while he believes the country was not ready for “blended learning,” the DepEd should proceed with its plan for the same if it believed it had the resources.