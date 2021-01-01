Manila City gov’t starts pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccines

(Eagle News) – The Manila City government has launched a pre-registration process for those who want to avail of free COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement, Manila City mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said that the vaccines to be used in Manila are registered and certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

He urged the public to pre-register for the vaccine if they want to be inoculated.

The city government listed four steps for the process: First, those interested should go to manilacovid19vaccine.com website and then click the register or reserve button; second, fill up the registration form and click “validate”; Third, enter the OTP number that will be sent and click “register”; and fourth, click the “I Agree button” on the waiver page and affix your signature.

Mayor Domagoso said that the vaccine is to be given in two doses, about four weeks apart.

He said that there is still a possibility that once vaccinated, one might again contract COVID-19 but with less severe symptoms, especially if the person is exposed to the virus immediately after inoculation.

“Tipikal na inaabot ng ilang linggo para sa katawan na makapagtatag ng proteksyon sa sakit o immunity pagkatapos ng pagbabakuna,” he said in an open letter to Manila residents.

“Kung ang isang tao ay nahawahan ng virus na nagsasanhi ng COVID-19 bago pa man o pagkatapos lamang na sila ay mabakunahan, maaari pa rin silang makakuha ng COVID-19. Ito ay dahil sa ang bakuna ay hindi nagkaroon ng sapat na oras para makabuo ng proteksyon. May pagkakataon pa rin na kahit nabakunahan na ay nagkakasakit pa rin ngunit hindi ito malala,” he said.

The Manila mayor also said that those to be given the vaccine will first undergo medical examination.

“Kaya mga kababayan ko, hinihikayat ko po kayo na lumahok sa Pre-registration process na ating nilunsad ngayon upang mas mapabilis at mainam na proseso ng Free COVID-19 Vaccine para sa lahat sa sandaling dumating ito,” he said.

“Pumanatag kayo na tanging sertipikado lang ng Food and Drug Administration ang bibilin nating bakuna upang matiyak ito na epektibo at ligtas gamitin. May awa ang Diyos makakaraos din po tayo. Manila, God First!” he said.

(Eagle News Service)