Manila city gov’t starts building its own storage facility for COVID-19 vaccines

(Eagle News) — Manila City mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced the city has started to build its vaccine storage facility in preparation for its roll-out of vaccines against COVID-19.

Mayor Domagoso said that the facility can accommodate various COVID-19 vaccines.

He had also approved the purchase by the city government of 12 refrigeration systems and 50 units of transport coolers for COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are building already the storage facility…. while we are waiting for the vaccines,” he said.

The Manila City mayor said that they have already inked signed a contract for advance market commitment with AstraZeneca, and he said the vaccines will come in the next few months of this year.

He said that the AstraZeneca vaccines that the Manila City government is securing is on top of what the national government will be giving to the city of Manila.

The Manila City government is among the 39 local government units which had signed a tripartite agreement with the the national government and the United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

