Manila Bay Dolomite beach reopens to public

Local and foreign tourists flocked to enjoy the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach, which was reopened to the public on June 12.

Even before the official opening of the dolomite beach at 4 pm, a long queue of excited visitors had already lined up.

Net25 team went back to the place this morning and saw families and groups of friends who were already in the area.

Some kids were seen playing in the artificial sand, while others brought their own chairs to enjoy the scenery.

The trash left by yesterday’s flock was already collected by the personnel of the environment department or DENR, but there are still a few piles left. DENR has appealed to visitors to maintain the cleanliness of the area. Aside from the cannon used in World War 2, another attraction is the entrance marker. Posted on it are the before and after photos of Manila Bay. The Manila Bay dolomite beach is open daily from 6 in the morning to 6 in the evening.