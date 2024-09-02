Malacañang suspends gov’t work, classes in Metro Manila amid TS Enteng

Malacañang has announced the suspension of government work in the National Capital Region on Monday due to inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm “Enteng”.

The suspension will take effect at 8:30 am, as stated in the announcement from the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Private companies and offices are advised that the decision to suspend work is left to the discretion of their respective heads.

Classes at all levels in Metro Manila have also been suspended due to heavy rains caused by Enteng, the country’s fifth tropical cyclone for this year.

As of 8 a.m., several areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila, are under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 2.

In addition, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has suspended the number coding scheme in the region.

As of 9:10 a.m., the water level at the Marikina River has reached 16.8 meters (second alarm) following torrential rain since Sunday evening.

Marikina City, which was severely affected during the onslaught of super typhoon Carina last July 24, experienced river swelling and subsequent flooding in several barangays.

Several areas in Luzon are now under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 2 as Tropical Storm Enteng (international name Yagi) slightly intensified, the weather bureau said Monday. Enteng packs maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph. It was last tracked over the coastal waters of Camarines Norte.

TCWS No. 2 has been hoisted over the northeastern portion of Camarines Norte, the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur, the eastern portion of Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, the eastern portion of Quirino, the eastern portion of Kalinga, the eastern portion of Mountain Province, the eastern portion of Ifugao, the rest of Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, the rest of Quirino, the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Aurora, the eastern portion of Nueva Ecija, the eastern portion of Bulacan, the eastern portion of Rizal, the eastern portion of Laguna, the northern and southern portions of Quezon, Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, and the northern portion of Masbate.

Strong winds will prevail in areas under TCWS No. 1: the southern portion of Batanes, the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte, the eastern portion of Abra, Apayao, the rest of Kalinga, the eastern portion of Mountain Province, the eastern portion of Ifugao, the rest of Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, the rest of Quirino, the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Aurora, the eastern portion of Nueva Ecija, the eastern portion of Bulacan, the eastern portion of Rizal, the eastern portion of Laguna, the northern and southern portions of Quezon, Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, and the northern portion of Masbate.

(Eagle News with a report from the Philippine National Agency, DOST-PAGASA)