Malacañang suspends work and classes in Metro Manila due to typhoon Carina

(EAGLE NEWS) Malacañang Palace has ordered the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila on Wednesday, July [Date] due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon, or habagat, enhanced by Typhoon Carina.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced the cancellation, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recommendation. However, government agencies responsible for basic and health services, disaster response, and other vital operations will continue to function.

Private companies and offices may choose to suspend work at their discretion.

The combined effects of the typhoon and habagat have caused widespread flooding in Luzon and the Visayas.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have also declared a work suspension for Wednesday. Plenary sessions and committee hearings in the House are canceled, while the Senate has also closed its doors for the day. Both chambers will resume sessions on July 29.

In Manila, all face-to-face and online classes in private schools were suspended on Wednesday due to continuous heavy rainfall. The city government also suspended work in government offices, except for essential services.

(Eagle News / with a report from the Philippine News Agency)