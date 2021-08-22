National

Malacanang says Pacquiao’s loss to Ugas won’t diminish his stature as “People’s Champ”

Posted by DCY on
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines speaks during a press conference after his defeat to Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 21, 2021. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

 

(Eagle News) — Malacanang said boxing senator Manny Pacquiao’s loss to Cuban fighter Yordenis Ugas would not diminish his stature as the “People’s Champ”.

In a statement after his defeat to welterweight champ Ugas in Las Vegas, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the “boxing icon’s loss in Las Vegas would not diminish the honors he bestowed to our country and the joy he gave to our people.”

“Public support to Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao’s boxing career has always been unwavering, including his latest fight with Yordenis Ugas,” Roque said in his statement on Sunday. Aug. 22.

“Senator Pacquiao will forever be etched in the hearts of Filipinos as our People’s Champ. Mabuhay ka, Manny!” the Palace statement added.

Ugas, 35, had only been drafted in to face Pacquiao earlier this month after the eight-division world champion’s original opponent Errol Spence Jr. suffered an eye injury in training.

But the defending champion seized his opportunity brilliantly to win on all three cards, with one judge scoring it 115-113 and two others 116-112.

 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 21: Manny Pacquiao (R) slips in the ninth round of his WBA welterweight title fight against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ugas retained his title in a unanimous decision. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

It was a sweet victory for Ugas, who had been awarded the WBA title after Pacquiao was stripped of the belt by the sanctioning body earlier this year for inactivity.

(with a report from Agence France Presse)

