Malacanang says Pacquiao’s loss to Ugas won’t diminish his stature as “People’s Champ”

(Eagle News) — Malacanang said boxing senator Manny Pacquiao’s loss to Cuban fighter Yordenis Ugas would not diminish his stature as the “People’s Champ”.

In a statement after his defeat to welterweight champ Ugas in Las Vegas, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the “boxing icon’s loss in Las Vegas would not diminish the honors he bestowed to our country and the joy he gave to our people.”

“Public support to Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao’s boxing career has always been unwavering, including his latest fight with Yordenis Ugas,” Roque said in his statement on Sunday. Aug. 22.

“Senator Pacquiao will forever be etched in the hearts of Filipinos as our People’s Champ. Mabuhay ka, Manny!” the Palace statement added.

Ugas, 35, had only been drafted in to face Pacquiao earlier this month after the eight-division world champion’s original opponent Errol Spence Jr. suffered an eye injury in training.

But the defending champion seized his opportunity brilliantly to win on all three cards, with one judge scoring it 115-113 and two others 116-112.

It was a sweet victory for Ugas, who had been awarded the WBA title after Pacquiao was stripped of the belt by the sanctioning body earlier this year for inactivity.

(with a report from Agence France Presse)