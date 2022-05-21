Malacanang expresses condolences on death of veteran actress Susan Roces

(Eagle News) – Malacanang expressed its condolences to the family and loved ones of veteran multi-awarded actress Susan Roces who died on Friday, May 20, at the age of 80.

“We extend our deep condolences to the family, loved ones, close friends and colleagues on the passing of Jesusa Sonora Poe, more popularly known as Susan Roces,” the Palace said in a statement.

Malacanang said the demise of Roces, considered the Queen of Philippine Movies, was “truly a big loss not only to the local entertainment industry but to all the people whose lives” she had touched and affected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Roces and her family as we pray for the eternal repose of her soul,” the statement from the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson said.

Senator Grace Poe, in her Facebook post, announced the demise of her mother, Jesus Sonora Poe, on Friday night, May 20.

“She passed away peacefully on a Friday evening, May 20, 2022, surrounded by love and warmth, with her daughter Grace, her nephews Joseph and Jeffrey and many of her family and close friends. She lived life fully and gracefully. Remember her in her beauty, warmth and kindness,” Poe said.

“We will miss her sorely but we celebrate a life well lived. Susan Roces — daughter, mother, grandmother, a true Filipina and a national treasure,” she added.

The late actress’ wake is at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City. Public viewing will start on Sunday, May 22, until May 24, Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the senator said on her Facebook page.

Susan Roces starred in more than 130 films and won five FAMAS awards, including two Best Actress awards.

The Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Philippine cinema.

Roces was also featured by the Philippine Postal Corporation on its stamps on Outstanding Filipinos series 1 in honor of her achievements.

Her last role was as the grandmother of protagonist Carlo Dalisay in “Ang Probinsyano” of ABS CBN. Her last appearance was in January 2022.

Roces was born in Bacolod on July 28, 1941. She started her acting career at the age of eight in the 1952 film, “Mga Bituin ng Kinabukasan.”

She also lso starred in several Philippine feature films such as Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw (1965), Gumising Ka Maruja (1967), Patayin Mo Sa Sindak Si Barbara (1974), Maligno and Mano Po 2: My Home (2003).

She married legendary actor Fernando Poe Jr., who is known as the King of Philippine Movies, on December 25, 1968.

