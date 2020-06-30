Malacanang announces enrollment in public schools extended until July 15

(Eagle News) — Malacanang announced that the Philippine government has extended the enrollment for public schools until July 15.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this in a virtual press briefer on Tuesday, June 30, after receiving reports from Education Secretary Leonor Briones that only over 15 million students were able to enroll in the month-long enrollment this June.

Roque said that parents should avail of this extension to enroll their children whom they have not yet enlisted as the school opening is still set to start on August 24.

“Mabuting balita po mga magulang! Extended po ang enrollment until July 15. Pero puede po huwag na po nating hintayin ang July 15. Puede ba ho kahit ngayon pa lang, i-enroll na natin ang inyong mga anak,” he said.

Roque said that parents should not let the education of their children stop amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippone government also noted that slow enrollment process for this incoming school year, especially for private schools.

“Matumal po talaga ang naging enrollment lalo na sa pribadong eskuelahan,” he said.

He said that the first 15 days of enrollment were done online, while in the next 15 days of June, the Department of Education gave out enrollment forms that it gave to the parents who have no online access.

Based on the DepEd’s statistics, those who were able to enroll in public schools reached 15,223,315, while those who enrolled in private schools so far were only 672,403.

The DepEd initially said that they are expecting 27 million enrollees this June.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he is not allowing face-to-face classes until there is a vaccine against COVID-19.

The DepEd said it would use blended online learning this school year amid the dangers posed by the pandemic.

(Eagle News Service)