Malabon mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta has tested positive for COVID-19.

Oreta on Tuesday, March 23, said the results were based on a swab test he took as part of contact tracing efforts.

According to the mayor, he was so far asymptomatic, and would be working from home in the meantime.

Contact tracing is underway.

“This only shows na matindi pa rin ang epekto ng Covid-19 sa Malabon. Matinding pag-iingat ang kailangan lalo na ang pagsunod sa mga health protocols,” he said.

The Philippines is currently dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group saying daily COVID-19 cases could reach 11,000 by the end of the month if the surge continues unabated.

The Department of Health has said the surge was due to increased mobility, coupled by the failure to follow minimum health protocols.

It said this was exacerbated by the presence of COVID-19 virus variants.

Earlier, the DOH said at least one COVID-19 virus variant was present in all Metro Manila cities.