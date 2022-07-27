Magnitude 7.3 quake hits Abra, tremor felt in several areas in Luzon

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 7.3 quake hit Abra that was also felt in several parts of Luzon on Wednesday morning, July 27, PHIVOLCS data showed.

The quake was tectonic in origin. It was reported at intensity 4 in Quezon City.

The epicenter of the quake was located at two kilometers northeast of Lagangilang, Abra, with a depth of 25 kilometers.

It occurred at 8:43 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake at magnitude 7.1, with the epicenter located 11 kilometers east southeast of Dolores town in Abra. According to the USGS, the quake was 10 kilometers deep.

