Magnitude 7.0 earthquake near Chilean Antarctic base: officials

(File photo) This image released by the Chilean Antarctic Institute shows Antarctica without snow at Base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva on Fildes Bay, King George Island, on February 14, 2020.  (Photo by – / Chilean Antarctic Institute / AFP) /

 

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday off the coast of Antarctica, with authorities issuing a tsunami warning for Chile’s Eduardo Frei base on the frigid continent, emergency officials said.

The quake struck at 8:36 pm (2336 GMT) Saturday or 7:36 a.m. PHL time Sunday about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the base at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), Chile’s National Emergency Office (Onemi) said, urging evacuation from “the beach area of the Antarctic” ahead of a possible tsunami.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded it at magnitude 6.9 in the South Shetland Islands, a group of Antarctic islands.  It also recorded a magnitude 5.8 quake occuring at 35 km east northeast of Villa Presidente Frei, Ñuñoa, Santiago, Chile.

The Chilean Air Force’s base is the country’s largest in Antarctica, and includes a village, hospital, school, bank, post office and chapel.

The maximum population in summer is 150 people, and the average population in winter is 80.

An unrelated 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Santiago on Saturday night, but Onemi said no significant damage or impact was reported.

Chile is one of the most seismically active countries in the world. A 8.8-magniture temblor in the city of Concepcion on February 27, 2010 left more than 500 dead.

The country suffered the most powerful earthquake ever recorded 60 years ago — measuring 9.6 magnitude — in the city of Valdivia.

with Agence France-Presse report

