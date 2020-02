(Eagle News) — A magnitude 6.9 quake shook Kuril’sk, a town in Russia, on Thursday, Feb. 13, at UTC 10:33 or 6:33 p.m. Manila time.

The quake was 142.6 kilometers deep and its epicenter was recorded 92 kilometers east northeast of Kuril’sk, Russia, according to the United States Geological Service (USGS).

It is also located 370.1 kilometers southwest of Nemuro, Hokkaido, Japan.

There were no immediate reports of damage.