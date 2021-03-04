Australia and Oceania, International

Magnitude 6.9 quake hits New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

Screenshot of USGS website showing the location of the magnitude 6.9 quake that rocked New Zealand on Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Courtesy USGS website)

 

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AFP) — A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New Zealand’s North Island Friday, the US Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami warning from authorities.

The USGS said the quake hit 180 kilometres (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne at 1327 Thursday GMT (10:27 p.m. PHL time), at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

“Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometres of the earthquake epicentre,” the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

