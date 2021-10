(Eagle News) – A magnitude 6.9 quake hit the Alaska Peninsula region on Monday, Oct. 11, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was 69.1 kilometers deep and occurred 114 kilometers east of Chignik in Alaska at 9:10 a.m. UTC or 5:10 p.m. Philippine time.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake in Alaska occurred hours after a magnitude 6.2 quake in the Hawaii region.

