Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Masbate; tremor felt in surrounding provinces

(Eagle News) — A magnitude 6.5 quake rocked Masbate at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, which was felt at various intensities in surrounding provinces.

The epicenter of the tectonic quake with only a depth of focus of one kilometer was located five kilometers southwest of Cataingan, Masbate, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

PHIVOLCS said it was expecting aftershocks and damages. The strong quake was relatively shallow, occurring near the land surface, which meant it is felt much more felt and could inflict more damage.

It was felt at intensity 4 Mapanas, Northern Samar; City of Legazpi, Albay; Lezo, Aklan; and at intensity 3 in Iloilo City. It was felt at intensity 1 in President Roxas, Capiz.

The following instrumental intensities were reported in these areas:

Intensity 5 – Masbate City, Masbate

Intensity 4 – Palo, Leyte; City of Iloilo; City of Roxas, Capiz; Naval, Biliran;

Intensity 3 – City of Bago, Negros Occidental; Malinao, Aklan; Jamindan, Capiz; Ormoc City

Intensity 2 – Gumaca, Quezon; City of Sipalay, Negros Occidental; Valderrama, Antique; Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Talibon, Bohol; San Francisco, Cebu

Intensity 1 – Malay, Aklan; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

The quake was reported at magnitude 6.7 by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It located the quake 11 kilometers east of San Pedro, Cataingan in Masbate.

