Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Davao Oriental

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 6.5 quake struck waters southeast of Davao Oriental around 5 p.m. Thursday, June 4, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The tectonic quake had a depth of 177 kilometers and its epicenter was located at 437 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental.

Because of its depth, it was felt at lower intensities.

It was felt at intensity 3 in Kiamba and Gian, Sarangani; at intensity 2 in Tupi, T’boli and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato, and in General Santos City; and at intensity 1 in Zamboanga City!

Instrumental intensities were listed as follows:

Intensity 3 – Kiamba & Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity 2 – Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; General Santos City; Koronadal City

Intensity 1 – Zamboanga City

PHIVOLCS said it is expecting aftershocks.

However, it is not expecting damages from the quake.

