Magnitude 6.3 quake rocks Batangas, tremor felt in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 6.3 quake rocked Batangas province on Friday morning, Dec. 25, at 7:43 a.m. local time, data from the US Geological Survey showed.

The epicenter of the magnitude 6.3 quake was located at two kilometers southeast of Calatagan, Batangas. It had a depth of 114 kilometers, according to the USGS data.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), also recorded it at magnitude 6.3, but its epicenter was located at 10 kilometers west of Calatagan. It had a depth of focus of 74 kilometers, the PHIVOLCS bulletin showed.

It was also felt in the Philippine capital of Metro Manila as a “light shaking.”

As of 8:24 a.m., Friday, three aftershocks — two of which had a magnitude of 3.2 and one tremor recorded at magnitude 3 — have already been recorded by PHIVOLCS. All of the tremors had their epicenters in Calatagan town.

The first aftershock, recorded at magnitude 3.2, occurred at 7:53 a.m. The second was magnitude 3 at 7:57 a.m.; the third was a magnitude 3.2 occurring at 8:09 a.m.

The Philippine agency said that it was expecting more aftershocks but no significant damage since the quake was very deep.

(Eagle News Service)