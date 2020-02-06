Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off the coast of Davao Occidental

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 6.1 quake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental, with the epicenter located 118 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos town, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)
The quake of tectonic origin was 20 kilometers deep.
It occurred at 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Reported intensities are as follows:
Intensity IV – Glan, Sarangani
Intensity III – Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City; Davao City
Intensity II – Tupi, South Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur
The instrumental intensities, on the other hand, are listed below:
Intensity IV – Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity III – Alabel, Sarangani
Intensity II – Kiamba, Sarangani; Koronadal City and Tupi, South Cotabato; General Santos City
Intensity I – Kidapawan City
Phivolcs said that it is expecting aftershocks. There is no expected damage due to the quake.