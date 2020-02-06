Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off the coast of Davao Occidental

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 6.1 quake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental, with the epicenter located 118 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos town, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

The quake of tectonic origin was 20 kilometers deep.

It occurred at 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Reported intensities are as follows:

Intensity IV – Glan, Sarangani

Intensity III – Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City; Davao City

Intensity II – Tupi, South Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur

The instrumental intensities, on the other hand, are listed below:

Intensity IV – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity III – Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity II – Kiamba, Sarangani; Koronadal City and Tupi, South Cotabato; General Santos City

Intensity I – Kidapawan City

Phivolcs said that it is expecting aftershocks. There is no expected damage due to the quake.