Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes east Turkey, followed by aftershocks, 1 dead

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Sunday, followed by aftershocks, killing one person and injuring several others.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 5.9 magnitude quake struck 14 kilometers east of Yedisu, a town in Bingol province in eastern Turkey.

This was followed by two strong aftershocks — both magnitude 4.5 tremors — about half an hour apart. The main quake and the aftershocks that followed had a depth of around 10 kilometers.

A security guard was trapped after an observation tower collapsed in the Karliova/Kaynarpinar village — the epicentre of the quake, the governor’s office said in a statement.

“Unfortunately our security guard stuck under the rubble could not be saved,” it added.

Rescue teams pulled out another guard alive.

Vice President Fuat Oktay as well as interior and environment ministers travelled to the scene after the quake. News reports quoted him as saying that 18 people were injured in the quake.

Turkey is prone to earthquakes and more than 40 people died in January after a 6.8-magnitude quake struck Elazig in eastern Turkey.



(Eagle News Service with a report from Agence France-Presse)