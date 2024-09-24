Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shakes Japan, tsunami advisory in effect

Tokyo, Japan – A powerful earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo on Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory for the Izu and Ogasawara Islands.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred shortly after 8:00 AM local time. Following the seismic event, a 50-centimeter tsunami was observed in Hachijo-jima Island, while a 10-centimeter wave was recorded in Miyake-jima Island.

The JMA warned that coastal areas could expect tsunamis of up to one meter in height. Residents are urged to stay away from the coast and river mouths as a precautionary measure.

The Japan Coast Guard has issued navigational warnings to ships operating in the affected region and is urging people to closely monitor updates from the Meteorological Agency.

Local police forces in areas under the tsunami advisory are patrolling coastal areas and advising residents to remain vigilant.

(By: AAngeles/ with a report from NHK / Eagle News / NET25 )