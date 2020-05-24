Australia and Oceania, International

Magnitude 5.8 shakes New Zealand’s north island

Locator map with intensity indicators from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). (Courtesy USGS/https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us70009pku/map)

 

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 5.8 quake shook New Zealand’s North Island at 7:53 a.m. local time in New Zealand (3:53 a.m. Manila time), according to GeoNet which provides geological hazard information for New Zealand.

The quake was registered at 5.6  by the US Geological Survey (USGS)

Screengrab of the USGS website showing its data on the New Zealand quake with a magnitude of 5.6.. (Courtesy USGS)

 

GeoNet said that quake was located 30 kilometers northwest of Levin, which is the largest town and seat of the Horowhenua District, in the Manawatū-Whanganui region of New Zealand’s North Island.

It had a depth of 37 kilometers and was described as a “strong quake”, according to GeoNet, in its latest data  It was followed by weak aftershocks (https://www.geonet.org.nz/earthquake/weak).

 

A screengrab of the GeoNet website of New Zealand providing data on the magnitude 5.8 quake that hit 30 kilometers northwest of Levin in New Zealand’s north island. (Courtesy GeoNet/https://www.geonet.org.nz/earthquake/weak)

The USGS recorded it at 51.9 kilometers deep, and located it 29 kilometers west northwest of Foxton, located at the lower west coast of New Zealand’s North Island.

Screengrab of the USGS website showing its data on the New Zealand quake with a magnitude of 5.6. It hit New Zealand’s north island at 7:53 a.m. local time (3:53 a.m. Manila time)/Courtesy USGS/ https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us70009pku/executive

 

(Eagle News Service)

 

 

