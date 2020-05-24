Magnitude 5.8 shakes New Zealand’s north island

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 5.8 quake shook New Zealand’s North Island at 7:53 a.m. local time in New Zealand (3:53 a.m. Manila time), according to GeoNet which provides geological hazard information for New Zealand.

The quake was registered at 5.6 by the US Geological Survey (USGS)

GeoNet said that quake was located 30 kilometers northwest of Levin, which is the largest town and seat of the Horowhenua District, in the Manawatū-Whanganui region of New Zealand’s North Island.

It had a depth of 37 kilometers and was described as a “strong quake”, according to GeoNet, in its latest data It was followed by weak aftershocks (https://www.geonet.org.nz/earthquake/weak).

The USGS recorded it at 51.9 kilometers deep, and located it 29 kilometers west northwest of Foxton, located at the lower west coast of New Zealand’s North Island.

