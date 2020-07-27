Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 5.8 quake struck Surigao del Sur which was felt at various intensities in surrounding areas early Tuesday, July 28, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said.

The quake, with a depth of 40 kilometers, occurred at 1:32 a.m. Its epicenter was located 21 kilometers southeast of Bayabas, Suirigao del Sur.

PHIVOLCS said it was expecting aftershocks.

It was felt at intensity 4 in Bayabas, City of Bislig, Cagwait, Hinatuan, and City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur, and in the City of Butuan.

It was felt at intensity 3 in City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte; City of Gingoog, Magsaysay, and Medina, Misamis Oriental; at intensity 2 in Balingasag, Jasaan, Salay, Tagoloan, and Villanueva, Misamis Oriental; City of Cagayan de Oro; and at intensity 1 in Mambajao, Camiguin.

Meanwhile, it was felt at the following instrumental intensities in these areas:

Intensity 3 – City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Intensity 2 – City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte; City of Cagayan de Oro; Palo, Leyte; Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity 1 – City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; City of Koronadal, and Tupi, South Cotabato

