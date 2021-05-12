Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Occidental Mindoro; tremor also felt in NCR, other parts of Luzon

PHIVOLCS says aftershocks are expected after strong quake

(Eagle News) – A strong magnitude 5.8 quake hit some 11 kilometers northeast of Abra del Ilog in Occidental Mindoro Wednesday morning, may 12, Phivolcs said.

The quake occurred at around 9:09 a.m., and had a depth of 110 kilometers.

The quake was also felt in other parts of Luzon, including in CALABARZON and Metro Manila.

Phivolcs says it is expecting aftershocks.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the same quake at magnitude 5.7. It located its epicenter 6.6 kilometers north northwest of Balatero, a town in Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro.

