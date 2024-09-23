Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Coquimbo in Chile, EMSC says

(Reuters) – An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck Coquimbo in Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 38 kms (23.61 miles), EMSC said.
#Earthquake (#sismo) M5.8 occurred 26 km NE of La Serena (#Chile) 5 min ago (local time 23:36:39).
(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru)