Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Coquimbo in Chile, EMSC says

Written by Alma Angeles on

(Reuters) – An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck Coquimbo in Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 38 kms (23.61 miles), EMSC said.

 

 

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru)