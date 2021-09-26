Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Occidental Mindoro, followed by 4.5 magnitude aftershock

Tremor felt in Metro Manila, several areas in Southern Luzon

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 5.7 quake shook Occidental Mindoro at 1:12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, which was followed by a 4.5 magnitude aftershock at 1:40 a.m., PHIVOLCS said.

The magnitude 5.7 quake was 74 kilometers deep, with the epicenter located at 23 kilometers northeast of Looc, Occidental Mindoro, and was felt in several areas in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

The US Geological Survey located it at eight kilometers west of Talisay in Batangas, and recorded the same magnitude.

The shaking was felt in the following areas with these degrees of intensity based on PHIVOLCS data:

Intensity 5 in Tagaytay City and Amadeo, Cavite;

Intensity 4 in Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan, City of Manila, Marikina City; San Mateo, Rizal, Las Pinas City; General Trias and Tanza, Cavite; San Juan City

Intensity 3 – Quezon City; Pasig City; Makati City, City of Antipolo, Rizal; Valenzuela City

Intensity 2 – Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity V – Tagaytay City

Intensity I – Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

-Damages, more aftershocks expected, says PHIVOLCS-

Because of the strength of the quake, Phivolcs said it is expecting damages as well as more aftershocks.

The strongest aftershock so far was a magnitude 4.5 that occurred at 1:40 a.m. also in Looc, Occidental Mindoro. It was 65 kilometers deep.

The same aftershock was recorded by the USGS locating it at five kilometers south southeast of Balayan, Batangas.

At least three other quakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.1 to 2.4 were also recorded by PHIVOLCS 19 kilometers northwest of Calatagan, Batangas, as of posting time. It did not however indicate if these were aftershocks of the Occidental Mindoro quake.

(Eagle News Service)