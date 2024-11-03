Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Argentina’s Mendoza region, EMSC says

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Mendoza region of Argentina, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.
The quake was at a depth of 120 km (75 miles) EMSC said.
🔔#Earthquake (#sismo) M5.6 occurred 103 km NW of La Humada (#Argentina) 3 min ago (local time 01:04:03). More info at:
📱https://t.co/QMSpuj6Z2H
🌐https://t.co/cm5AxSLCss
🖥https://t.co/M5WZ9H8llg pic.twitter.com/0bOyhNvfx1
— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 3, 2024
(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)