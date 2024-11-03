Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Argentina’s Mendoza region, EMSC says

Written by Alma Angeles on

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Mendoza region of Argentina, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The quake was at a depth of 120 km (75 miles) EMSC said.

 

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

 