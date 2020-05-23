Magnitude 5.1 quake shakes Aurora; tremor felt at intensity 6 in Baler

(Eagle News) — A magnitude 5.1 quake rocked Aurora on Saturday morning, May 23, which was felt at intensity 6 in the province’s capital, Baler, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The tectonic quake occurred at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, with a depth of only seven kilometers.

It was felt at intensity 6 in Baler, intensity 4 in Palayan City and in Dingalan,Aurora, and at intensity 2 in Quezon City.

The quake’s epicenter was located 15 kilometers southwest of the town of San Luis, Aurora.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected.