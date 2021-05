(Eagle News) – A magnitude 5.1 quake struck Davao del Sur on Thursday, May 6, with the epicenter located eight kilometers southwest of Magsaysay town.

The quake was 17 kilometers deep and occurred at 2:21 p.m.

Aftershocks are expected, PHIVOLCS said.

It was reported at the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity V- Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Intensity III – Kidapawan City, Cotabato

Intensity II – Kiamba, South Cotabato; General Santos City

