Magnitude 5.1 quake hits Abra, aftershock of magnitude 7 quake last week – PHIVOLCS

Tremor is strongest aftershock so far of the July 27 major quake in Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 5.1 quake shook the province of Abra again early Monday, August 1, about four kilometers northeast of the town of Villaviciosa, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

It was felt in Vigan City and other areas of Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte and Mountain Province at intensity 5.

The quake, of tectonic origin, was an aftershock of the July 27 magnitude 7 quake in Northern Luzon that also had its epicenter in Abra. It was also the strongest so far of the hundreds of aftershocks that had rocked Abra since that magnitude 7 earthquake five days ago, based on the PHIVOLCS data on quakes that hit the region.

PHIVOLCS said the 5.1 magnitude quake hit Abra at 2:48 a.m. on Monday, August 1, and was relatively shallow at a depth of focus of only 13 kilometers.

Because of this, it was also felt in several nearby provinces – such as in Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province and Kalinga — that had suffered damages due to the magnitude 7 strong quake five days ago.

The latest aftershock was felt at intensity 5 in the following areas:

Dolores, Abra; Vigan City, Sinait, Bantay, Banayoyo, Nagbukel, Gregorio del Pilar, Suyo, Sugpon, San Ildefonso, Santa, Magsingal, San Juan, and Cabugao, Ilocos Sur; Pinili and Badoc, Ilocos Norte; Besao, and Sagada, Mountain Province

The quake was also felt at intensity 4 in these areas:

Bangued, Abra; Laoag City, Bacarra and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Sto. Domingo, San Vicente, Sta. Catalina, Candon City, Santa, Narvacan, San Esteban, Sta. Maria, Caoayan, Sta. Lucia, Sta. Cruz, and Tagudin, Ilocos Sur; Sudipen, Luna, Balaoan, Bangar, Bacnotan and City of San Fernando, La Union; Bontoc ,and Sadangga, Mountain Province

These are the other areas which felt the 5.1 magnitude aftershock at lower intensities:

Intensity 3: Baguio City; Flora, Santa Marcela, Apayao; Tabuk City, Kalinga; Bauko and

Tadian, Mountain Province; Luna, Apayao; Tuguegarao City, Lal-lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Lasam, Amulung, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Abulug, Cagayan

Intensity 2: Santiago City, Ramon and Quezon, Isabela; Cabarroguis, Quirino; Aparri, Cagayan

Intensity 1: Itogon, Benguet

The instrumental intensities were reported as follows:

Intensity V – Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity IV – Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity III – Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Intensity II – Tabuk, Kalinga; Claveria and Penablanca, Cagayan

Intensity I – Baguio City; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Ilagan, Isabela

In its latest bulletin, PHIVOLCS said it was expecting damages due to this latest strong aftershock.

PHIVOLCS had so far recorded hundreds of aftershocks since the magnitude 7 quake that hit the norther Luzon region five days ago.

(Eagle News Service)