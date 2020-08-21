Magnitude 4 tremor hits Masbate, aftershock of magnitude 6.6 quake – PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — A magnitude 4 aftershock struck Masbate again at 1:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, three days after the 6.6 magnitude quake, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The quake was 18 kilometers deep. Its epicenter was located 11 kilometers northeast of Uson, Masbate.

Phivolcs said the tremor was felt at intensity 1 in Masbate City.

“This is an aftershock of the August 18, 2020 Mw6.6 Cataingan, Masbate earthquake event,” said PHIVOLCS in its latest bulletin.

The Aug. 18 quake has killed one person and injured 51 others. Damage to properties and infrastructure were also reported. A total of 66 families were affected by the quake, according to disaster officials.



(Eagle News Service)