Magnitude 4.9 quake shakes Quezon

(Eagle News) — A magnitude 4.9 quake hit 20 kilometers northwest of General Nakar, Quezon province at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The tectonic quake was 15 kilometers deep and was also felt in Metro Manila.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said it is expecting aftershocks but no damages.

The quake was also recorded by the US Geological Survey at magnitude 4.9. The USGS said its epicenter was six kilometers west of Gumian in Infanta, Quezon.

