Magnitude 4.2 quake hits waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 4.2 quake struck 63 kilometers west of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, just before midnight, at 11:48 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The quake only had a depth of focus of seven kilometers. It struck the waters off the coast of Sarangani town.

It was felt at intensity 3 in KIamba, Sarangani; at intensity 2 in General Santos City and Maasin in Sarangani; and at intensity 1 in Tampakan, South Cotabato.

Phivolcs also reported an “instrumental intensity” of 3 in General Santos City.

-Aftershocks due to Sept. 27 Mindoro quake continue –

Meanwhile, PHIVOLCS continued to report aftershocks due to the Sept. 27 magnitude 5.7 quake that hit Looc, Occidental Mindoro.

At 2:23 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, a magnitude 2.3 quake hit 16 kilometers southwest of Calatagan, Batangas. This aftershock had a depth of 71 kilometers.

(Eagle News Service)