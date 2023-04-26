Magic’s Banchero named NBA rookie of the year

Written by AV Mendoza on

More in Sports:

Los Angeles, United States (AFP) — The Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero was named NBA rookie of the year on Tuesday after a dazzling debut season in the league.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 30: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic dunks during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Banchero, the No.1 pick in last year’s draft, earned 98 out of 100 first place votes in the preferential ballot to determine the award.

The 20-year-old averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his maiden season and was a key figure in Orlando’s resurgence.

Join Eagle News on Telegram
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – FEBRUARY 18: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic walks towards the court before the KIA Skills Challenge as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Chris Marion / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)

Banchero made an immediate impact in the league, scoring 29 points with nine rebounds and five assists in his first game for Orlando last October.

Banchero told TNT television in an interview on Tuesday he had targeted winning rookie of the year as soon as he was drafted.

“It was just a goal I’ve always had, something I had my eye on from the second I got drafted,” Banchero said. “I’m glad I was able to do it.”

Banchero’s season also saw him score 20 or more points across 40 games — matching the tally LeBron James set in his rookie year.

Banchero is the 22nd player chosen with the first pick in the draft to win rookie of the year.

Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams was second in the voting for the award, while Utah’s Walker Kessler placed third.