Macron says useful to ‘leave path open’ for dialogue with Putin

(From L) French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen deliver a press conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, on February 25, 2022. – EU leaders wrapped up an emergency summit with agreement to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine with “severe” sanctions targeting its financial, energy and transport sectors. (Photo by Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP)

 

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday it was useful to keep alive the chance of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Macron said after a summit of EU leaders that “while condemning, while sanctioning” it remained useful “to leave this path open so that the day when the conditions can be fulfilled, we can obtain a cessation of hostilities”.

Macron on Thursday was the only Western leader to speak to Putin after he unleashed the Russian military on his pro-Western neighbour.

The Kremlin said Putin held a “frank” conversation with the French leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of big businesses at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said his country wanted to remain part of the world economy and had no plans to harm it. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and triggering warnings from Western leaders of unprecedented sanctions. Russian air strikes hit military installations across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, forcing many Ukrainians flee their homes to the sounds of bombing. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP)

The Elysee Palace said Macron called Putin to demand an end to Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

“After having spoken with the Ukrainian president, and in coordination with him, the president (Macron) called Vladimir Putin to demand the immediate halt of Russian military operations, noting that Russia risked massive sanctions,” the Elysee said.


