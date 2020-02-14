M. Manila, rest of Luzon to have cloudy skies, isolated rains due to northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration added Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Visayas and the rest of Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.