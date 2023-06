MOSCOW, June 27, 2023 (AFP) – Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a mutiny in Russia over the weekend, will be in Belarus on Tuesday under a deal that ended his revolt.

“I can see Prigozhin is already flying on the plane. Yes, indeed, today he is in Belarus,” Lukashenko said in a meeting with Belarusian officers, according to state media.

It was not clear if the Wagener leader had already arrived in Belarus or was still in the air.