Lufthansa plane makes emergency landing in Greece after smoke in cabin

ATHENS, March 18, 2024 (AFP) – A Lufthansa flight with 190 passengers on board made an emergency landing Monday in Rhodes after reporting smoke in the cabin, according to the operator of Greek regional airports, Fraport.

The pilot of the aircraft travelling from Frankfurt to Dubai requested permission to land on the southern Aegean island due to “the presence of smoke inside the plane”, said Fraport.

The passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft, which was undergoing a technical and security inspection for what is suspected to be an electrical issue, it added.

Fraport did not specify the type of aircraft, but according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24 it was an Airbus A330.